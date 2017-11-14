Valley Public Radio - Live Audio
Valley Edition - November 14, 2017: Pre-Term Births, Covered CA, Downtown Bakersfield

This week on Valley Edition, we get reports on the surprising reason insurance premiums for many Covered California customers are dropping, and what local health care leaders are doing to address a rise in pre-term births in Fresno County. We also explore the following issues in interviews:

  • Bakersfield City Councilmember Andrae Gonzales on the city's crackdown on pot dispensaries, and plans in the works for downtown
  • Fresno Bee reporter Mackenzie Mays on her series our sex education
  • KVPR reporter Jeffrey Hess on the company which could win a contract to operate the high-speed rail system
  • Jazz vocal star Kevin Mahogany on his upcoming Fresno concert at the Tower Theater
Interview: Bakersfield City Councilmember Andrae Gonzales On Pot, Downtown & Parks

City of Bakersfield

It’s been an eventful first year on the Bakersfield City Council for Andrae Gonzales, who represents downtown, Westchester and other Ward 2 neighborhoods.

Initial Choices: High-Speed Rail To Pick Its Early Operator

California High-Speed Rail Authority

The Board of the California High-Speed Rail Authority is expected to vote on an awarding a contract, likely to a European company, to be the line's early train operator. The contract is a small fraction of the total cost of the rail line but represents a significant step toward making the bullet train a reality. Valley Public's Radio's Joe Moore and Jeffrey Hess discuss what the High-Speed Rail Authority is looking for and who has the inside track.

Why does Deutsche Bahn seem to be the company with the best shot?

Covered California Insurance Plans Could Be More Affordable This Year. Here's Why:

For years, one of the most powerful and consistent Republican criticism of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, is that the monthly premiums are going up so fast that they are quickly becoming unaffordable and that the whole law was on the verge of collapse.

President Donald Trump, in part, rode a wave of anti-Obamacare sentiment all the way to the White House. While Republican plans for full legislative repeal have stalled, that has not stopped the President from taking executive action to undermine it.