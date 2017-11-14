Valley Edition - November 14, 2017: Pre-Term Births, Covered CA, Downtown Bakersfield

This week on Valley Edition, we get reports on the surprising reason insurance premiums for many Covered California customers are dropping, and what local health care leaders are doing to address a rise in pre-term births in Fresno County. We also explore the following issues in interviews:
- Bakersfield City Councilmember Andrae Gonzales on the city's crackdown on pot dispensaries, and plans in the works for downtown
- Fresno Bee reporter Mackenzie Mays on her series our sex education
- KVPR reporter Jeffrey Hess on the company which could win a contract to operate the high-speed rail system
- Jazz vocal star Kevin Mahogany on his upcoming Fresno concert at the Tower Theater