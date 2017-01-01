Big Storm Could Boost Water Storage, San Luis Reservoir
This weekend’s storm could be good news for valley farmers, who hope they’ll be able to store some of the anticipated runoff. Ara Azhderian is the water policy administrator for the San Luis & Delta-Mendota Water Authority, which represents 29 water contractors that use the San Luis Reservoir. He says the outlook for 2017 is already good. Azhderian: “For Northern California the storage is great, the drought is essentially over, the question is now not really about water supply but how...
Investigation Into Fresno County Deputy Sheriff's Death Complete
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation into the deadly shooting of a sheriff’s deputy late last year. The Sheriff still believes the shooting was an accident. Sergeant Rod Lucas was shot and killed at a department satellite office near the Fresno airport in early November. Sheriff Margaret Mims says that Lucas and another deputy were discussing how they carried their backup weapons when the other deputy’s gun accidentally discharged and fatally shot Lucas in the...
Top Stories
Valley Air Clean-Up Reaches New Phase Thanks To Intervention From The State
After years of clean-up efforts and some notable progress, air in the San Joaquin Valley is still among the worst in the nation. Now there’s a new goal for cleaning up particulate pollution from things that create dust and exhaust. FM89’s Ezra David Romero reports the effort has reached a new phase thanks to intervention from the state. We all have to deal with the effects of air pollution but it's especially bad for people like 72 year old Janet Dietzkamei. It’s so bad she can’t leave the...
Student By Student, Lindsay Schools Erase Digital Divide
As we approach 2017, smartphones and Wi-Fi networks may seem practically universal. But even now, there remains a digital divide—and many San Joaquin Valley residents find themselves on the side without internet access. A new community effort, though, is bridging that divide, in what may seem an unlikely place. Nikolaus Namba is a school district administrator in the town of Lindsay. He used to be a teacher—the Grinch on his tie is a dead giveaway. “I’m still living in a land of being a child...
In House Majority Leader's Home District, Many Depend On Health Law He Wants To Scrap
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act first and replace it sometime later . That doesn't sit well with Victoria Barton, who lives in McCarthy's rural California district. "It's like they dangled the carrot and now they're taking it away," said Barton, 38, of Bakersfield, an unpaid photographer and stay-at-home mother of two. Barton and her husband, a contract computer technician, had been uninsured for most of their adult lives. When Obamacare expanded...
Just One Breath: Valley Fever
California Prisons Reduce Risk Of Valley Fever For Inmates
As communities across the southwest struggle to prevent valley fever, a sometimes-debilitating fungal disease, one community appears to have made progress: California state prisons, where inmates are at a significantly lower risk of valley fever than they used to be. Here, we explore why—starting with one man who wasn’t so lucky. Richard Nuwintore was barely three weeks into his sentence at Taft Correctional Institution when he began to cough and experience chest pain. Within a few days, it...
Local Authors
Armen Bacon Colors "Outside The Lines" With New Collection Of Essays
Author Armen Bacon joins Valley Public Radio's Joe Moore to talk about her new collection of essays, "My Name Is Armen Volume 2: Outside The Lines." Published by Fresno State, the new book finds Bacon telling stories about her life and the people she has met in Central California. Bacon will be among the local authors participating in a special "Bookhop" event on Thursday December 1 from 5:00-8:00 PM at Fresno's Arte Americas.
Your Health
Forecasting An Epidemic: Does Weather Hold The Key To Predicting Valley Fever Outbreaks?
When a punishing drought besieged California in the late 1980s, relief came with 30 days of rain in 1991 — dubbed the March Miracle because of how it revived the state’s agricultural economy. Those significant swings in the weather may have had another consequence, though. The next year, Kern County health officials counted more cases of valley fever than ever before, with roughly 3,342 diagnoses and 25 deaths. By contrast, a decade earlier in 1982, fewer than 200 people were diagnosed with...
In Rural California, LGBT Seniors Often Are Forced Back Into The Closet
The reality of aging is a hard pill to swallow for anyone, but for the LGBT population in rural places it can be an even rougher experience. And as FM89’s Ezra David Romero reports getting older for LGBT seniors in Central California often means going back into the closet. Early this year Van Vanlandingham had surgery. For almost three months the 68-year-old rehabilitated in a nursing home in the South Valley town of Lindsay. The staff kept asking him what was his wife's name. "When I said...
Now Playing
Outdoorsy Podcast
Outdoorsy 3: Take Fido The Next Time You Hit The Trail
In our last episode we brought you to Mono Hot Springs in Sierra National Forest. This time, we discuss hiking with dogs and we explore a not-so-visited grove of giant sequoias. In this episode we talk less about humans and more about our pets: specifically, dogs. N either of us (Kerry or Ezra) has dogs but hiking with them looks like a lot of fun. Our friends also talk about how tough it can be to find dog-friendly hiking spots and to keep them safe. So this episode is all about where to...
Valley Edition: Jan 3 - Temperance Flat, Weather, Emily Bazar
This week on Valley Edition FM89's Ezra David Romero reports on the tension over a reservoir project that some desire fro the region. It's called Temperance Flat. We also hear from the editor of The Dessert Sun about proposition 47. That's the ballot initiative Californians voted for to allow certain drug possession felonies to be switched to misdemeanors. We also hear from Emily Bazar about her latest "Ask Emily" columns. Ending the program we are joined by Meteorologist Sean Body to chat...
Mental Health & Community Violence
Stress, Sleeplessness, Anxiety: How Violence In The Valley Is Causing a Kind of PTSD
In the first part of a series on the health impacts of violence in the community, Valley Public Radio introduced you to the family of a mentally ill man fatally shot by police. His case is an extreme example but the mental and physical health impacts of violence can be seen in more subtle ways too. Now some people are now comparing violence in the valley with a well-known condition often connected to war. Joey Williams has spent nearly his entire life living in east Bakersfield. In that time,...
Valley Public Radio Celebrates Ribbon Cutting On New Building
Several hundred station supporters, community partners, and listeners gathered in Clovis on Wednesday to celebrate the ribbon cutting ceremony for the station's new broadcast center. After spending the last 40 years as a tenant of various buildings that were either too small, out of date, or not well suited to the unique needs of a public radio station, Valley Public Radio finally has a permanent home. The new 10,000 square foot broadcast center was constructed on time and under budget. It...