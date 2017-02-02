How Bad Is the Valley’s Opioid Epidemic? Bad Enough To Worry Health Officials
Recently, you may have heard a startling statistic: drug overdoses now kill more Americans than car accidents. For some years, the same holds true here in the San Joaquin Valley. The lion’s share of those overdoses are from opioids—street drugs and heavy-duty painkillers either derived from opium or made in a lab. Now, health officials are trying to prevent the problem from becoming worse. Opioid drug addiction isn’t new. But as more doctors prescribe painkillers like Oxycontin and Vicodin,...
Fresno County Expands Efforts Against Scams On Immigrants
Back in November, Fresno County residents may remember a phone scam following the accidental shooting of Sheriff’s Deputy Rod Lucas. Residents were receiving calls asking for donations on the deputy’s behalf—even though the sheriff’s office said it would never solicit donations by phone. Consumer fraud like this isn’t new, but research suggests that some San Joaquin Valley communities are prime targets. New efforts from law enforcement aim to stem the tide. Jenny Rodriguez knows immigration...
Young Artists Spotlight
Young Artists Spotlight: Layla Stefanacci & Mylan Biltz
On the 2017 season debut of FM89's Young Artists Spotlight we hear music from two students from Fresno's University High School, oboe soloist Layla Stefanacci and piano accompanist Mylan Biltz. Layla is a senior at UHS and was selected as a member of the National Honor Orchestra, Principal of the California State Honor Orchestra, Principal of the Youth Orchestras of Fresno and many other accolades as well. She is currently applying to some of the top music schools in the country. Pianist...
Despite Turmoil, Latinos In California Are Prospering
It's been a tense week for immigrants and people of color throughout the country, but there was some good news in California: a new study by the advocacy group National Council of La Raza points out that the state's Latinos, as a group, are doing much better in many areas. "Latinos in the Golden State: An Analysis of Economic and Demographic Trends" reveals an increase in the median household income for the state's Latinos, and a decrease in their poverty rate. Median incomes for California...
Agriculture
Too Warm To Grow Tree Crops? Farmers Work To Temper Climate Change Effects
The valley’s fruit and nut trees need cold temperatures in the winter in order to go to sleep and wake up healthy in the spring. New research suggests that in as little as 30 years, it may be too warm in the valley to grow these trees due to climate change. Valley Public Radio’s Ezra David Romero reports that the agriculture industry is taking the issue very seriously. Tom Coleman is busy pruning branches off pistachio trees that aren’t budding at an orchard just north of Fresno in Madera...
Is The Drought Almost Over? That Depends On Where You Live, But Not In Tulare County
California’s received record levels of snow and rain so far this year. And in Northern California there are signs that the drought may be coming to an end. There are full reservoirs, record snow levels and flooding. But as FM89’s Ezra David Romero reports even though there are these indicators, places in the Central Valley remain in extreme drought. All this talk of the drought nearing an end has me wondering whether this is just wishful thinking. UC Davis Water Expert Jay Lund says that...
Health
In House Majority Leader's Home District, Many Depend On Health Law He Wants To Scrap
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act first and replace it sometime later . That doesn't sit well with Victoria Barton, who lives in McCarthy's rural California district. "It's like they dangled the carrot and now they're taking it away," said Barton, 38, of Bakersfield, an unpaid photographer and stay-at-home mother of two. Barton and her husband, a contract computer technician, had been uninsured for most of their adult lives. When Obamacare expanded...
Just One Breath: Valley Fever
California Prisons Reduce Risk Of Valley Fever For Inmates
As communities across the southwest struggle to prevent valley fever, a sometimes-debilitating fungal disease, one community appears to have made progress: California state prisons, where inmates are at a significantly lower risk of valley fever than they used to be. Here, we explore why—starting with one man who wasn’t so lucky. Richard Nuwintore was barely three weeks into his sentence at Taft Correctional Institution when he began to cough and experience chest pain. Within a few days, it...
Now Playing
Valley Public Radio Wins Six "Golden Mike" Awards
The Radio Television News Association of Southern California has awarded Valley Public Radio six prestigious "Golden Mike" Awards at its annual awards banquet in Los Angeles. The event which took place on January 28, 2017 at the Universal City Hilton honors excellence in broadcast news production. Honorees from the station included reporters Jeffrey Hess, Kerry Klein, and Ezra David Romero and ranged in categories ranging from "Best News Reporting" to "Best Government and Political Reporting....
Live Performance: Fresno Master Chorale Soloists
As a special treat in Valley Public Radio's January 2017 membership campaign, the station featured a live performance from four soloists with the Fresno Master Chorale, led by Anna Hamre. Watch and listen to tis performances of: "Benedictus qui venit" from the Oratorio de Noël by Camille Saint-Saëns (Sarah Sherwood and Lim Forgey) "Tecum principium" from the Oratorio de Noël by Camille Saint-Saëns (Sarah Sherwood Ryan Anton, and Lim Forgey) "When I am laid in earth" by Purcell (Katharine...
Young Artists Spotlight: University High Chamber Choir
While the official broadcast season of Young Artists Spotlight doesn't begin until February 1st, this week FM89 listeners got a preview of what's to come, with a special performance by the University High School Chamber Choir. The group of 34 talented Fresno-area students joined us, along with conductor Greg Lapp to celebrate the start of FM89's January Membership Campaign. This performance marked two important firsts for the station. It was the first live music performance broadcast from the...
Outdoorsy Podcast
Outdoorsy 4: Exploring The Underground World Of Caves
In this episode, we’re venturing to a different kind of destination. It’s not exactly outdoors…but there’s no heating or air conditioning. It’s musty, damp and that’s what some people love about it. Often the only light source is the light you bring. We’re going underground. In this episode we’re exploring the world of spelunking. But people who do this don’t actually call it that. They refer to the activity as caving. We’ll meander through a threatened cave system in the region, find out all...
Fresno Philharmonic Interviews: Conductor Candidate Alexander Mickelthwate
Alexander Mickelthwate is one of the six candidates hoping to become the next music director of the Fresno Philharmonic. He’s in town this week to lead the orchestra in a concert on Sunday at the Saroyan Theatre, featuring Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique; Mason Bates’ Mothership and Mozart’s Violin Concerto No 5. A native of Germany, Mickelthwate is currently the music director of the Winnepeg Symphony Orchestra . He’s also served as associate conductor of the LA Philharmonic, and assistant...
Valley Edition: Jan. 31 - Opioids; ACA; Fresno Mayor Lee Brand; Joaquin Arambula; Murals
This week on Valley Edition Reporter Kerry Klein takes a look at the opioid epidemic in the region. We also hear from Fresno's new Mayor Lee Brand. Later in the program we are joined by Assemblyman Dr. Joaquin Arambula to talk about a medical school at Fresno State. We also hear about the Affordable Care Act and from the Armenian Ambassador to the US. FM89's Ezra David Romero reports on how murals have changed in Fresno County.