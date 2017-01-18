Ezra David Romero / Valley Public Radio

Too Warm To Grow Tree Crops? Farmers Work To Temper Climate Change Effects

The valley’s fruit and nut trees need cold temperatures in the winter in order to go to sleep and wake up healthy in the spring. New research suggests that in as little as 30 years, it may be too warm in the valley to grow these trees due to climate change. Valley Public Radio’s Ezra David Romero reports that the agriculture industry is taking the issue very seriously. Tom Coleman is busy pruning branches off pistachio trees that aren’t budding at an orchard just north of Fresno in Madera...

Carmen Vargas

Advocates Call For More Openness In Wake Of High-Profile Valley Suicides

Kerry Klein / KVPR

Fresno Activist Reflects On Working With Martin Luther King, Jr.

Ezra David Romero

Outdoorsy 4: Exploring The Underground World Of Caves

In this episode, we’re venturing to a different kind of destination. It’s not exactly outdoors…but there’s no heating or air conditioning. It’s musty, damp and that’s what some people love about it. Often the only light source is the light you bring. We’re going underground. In this episode we’re exploring the world of spelunking. But people who do this don’t actually call it that. They refer to the activity as caving. We’ll meander through a threatened cave system in the region, find out all...

Interview: Fresno Bee Education Reporter Mackenzie Mays On Fresno Unified

Jeffrey Hess/KVPR

Bitwise Announces Big Expansion

Agriculture
Ezra David Romero / Valley Public Radio

With Trump As President Could Temperance Flat Become A Reality?

Plans for a new dam on the San Joaquin River above Millerton Lake are on a collision course with a new proposal from the Bureau of Land Management to designate a portion of the area as a “Wild and Scenic River.” Conservationists say it would save some rare land values while improving public access, but supporters of the dam say the designation would essentially kill the project. What does the incoming Trump administration mean for the reservoir? FM89’s Ezra David Romero reports. Spelunker...

Ezra David Romero / Valley Public Radio

As California's Organic Farming Pioneers Age, A Younger Generation Steps In

As Rains Soak California, Farmers Test How To Store Water Underground

Ian Oliver / Lindsay Unified School District

Student By Student, Lindsay Schools Erase Digital Divide

As we approach 2017, smartphones and Wi-Fi networks may seem practically universal. But even now, there remains a digital divide—and many San Joaquin Valley residents find themselves on the side without internet access. A new community effort, though, is bridging that divide, in what may seem an unlikely place. Nikolaus Namba is a school district administrator in the town of Lindsay. He used to be a teacher—the Grinch on his tie is a dead giveaway. “I’m still living in a land of being a child...

Ezra David Romero

California Farmers Say Healthier Soil Could Improve Air Quality, Grow Tastier Produce

Kern County Libraries Face Uncertain 2017

Health

In House Majority Leader's Home District, Many Depend On Health Law He Wants To Scrap

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act first and replace it sometime later . That doesn't sit well with Victoria Barton, who lives in McCarthy's rural California district. "It's like they dangled the carrot and now they're taking it away," said Barton, 38, of Bakersfield, an unpaid photographer and stay-at-home mother of two. Barton and her husband, a contract computer technician, had been uninsured for most of their adult lives. When Obamacare expanded...

California Healthline

Ask Emily: New Rules to Limit Medi-Cal 'Death Fees'

Kerry Klein / Valley Public Radio

Valley Air District Asks Trump Team For Help With Clean Air Act

Just One Breath: Valley Fever

Kerry Klein / KVPR

California Prisons Reduce Risk Of Valley Fever For Inmates

As communities across the southwest struggle to prevent valley fever, a sometimes-debilitating fungal disease, one community appears to have made progress: California state prisons, where inmates are at a significantly lower risk of valley fever than they used to be. Here, we explore why—starting with one man who wasn’t so lucky. Richard Nuwintore was barely three weeks into his sentence at Taft Correctional Institution when he began to cough and experience chest pain. Within a few days, it...

Kerry Klein/KVPR

New Valley Fever Skin Test Shows Promise, But Obstacles Remain

Kerry Klein/KVPR

My Valley, My Story: Valley Fever After Decades Of Dust

Courtesy of Alexander Mickelthwate

Fresno Philharmonic Interviews: Conductor Candidate Alexander Mickelthwate

Alexander Mickelthwate is one of the six candidates hoping to become the next music director of the Fresno Philharmonic. He’s in town this week to lead the orchestra in a concert on Sunday at the Saroyan Theatre, featuring Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique; Mason Bates’ Mothership and Mozart’s Violin Concerto No 5. A native of Germany, Mickelthwate is currently the music director of the Winnepeg Symphony Orchestra . He’s also served as associate conductor of the LA Philharmonic, and assistant...

Outdoorsy Podcast

Ezra David Romero

Valley Public Radio

Valley Edition: Jan. 17 - Chill Hours; Suicide Prevention; Fresno Unified; Outdoorsy

This week on Valley Edition we start the show with a report from Ezra David Romero about how warming temperatures are making it hard for trees to get enough sleep. We also hear from KVPR's Jeffrey Hess about suicide prevention in the region. Bakersfield Californian Reporter Lois Henry also chimes in on the topic. Later in the program we are joined by Fresno Bee Reporter Mackenzie Mays for a conversation about Fresno Unified. We end the program with our latest installment of our podcast...

