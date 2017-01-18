Is The Drought Almost Over? That Depends On Where You Live, But Not In Tulare County
California’s received record levels of snow and rain so far this year. And in Northern California there are signs that the drought may be coming to an end. There are full reservoirs, record snow levels and flooding. But as FM89’s Ezra David Romero reports even though there are these indicators, places in the Central Valley remain in extreme drought. All this talk of the drought nearing an end has me wondering whether this is just wishful thinking. UC Davis Water Expert Jay Lund says that...
Fresno County Expands Efforts Against Scams On Immigrants
Back in November, Fresno County residents may remember a phone scam following the accidental shooting of Sheriff’s Deputy Rod Lucas. Residents were receiving calls asking for donations on the deputy’s behalf—even though the sheriff’s office said it would never solicit donations by phone. Consumer fraud like this isn’t new, but research suggests that some San Joaquin Valley communities are prime targets. New efforts from law enforcement aim to stem the tide. Jenny Rodriguez knows immigration...
Agriculture
Too Warm To Grow Tree Crops? Farmers Work To Temper Climate Change Effects
The valley’s fruit and nut trees need cold temperatures in the winter in order to go to sleep and wake up healthy in the spring. New research suggests that in as little as 30 years, it may be too warm in the valley to grow these trees due to climate change. Valley Public Radio’s Ezra David Romero reports that the agriculture industry is taking the issue very seriously. Tom Coleman is busy pruning branches off pistachio trees that aren’t budding at an orchard just north of Fresno in Madera...
Student By Student, Lindsay Schools Erase Digital Divide
As we approach 2017, smartphones and Wi-Fi networks may seem practically universal. But even now, there remains a digital divide—and many San Joaquin Valley residents find themselves on the side without internet access. A new community effort, though, is bridging that divide, in what may seem an unlikely place. Nikolaus Namba is a school district administrator in the town of Lindsay. He used to be a teacher—the Grinch on his tie is a dead giveaway. “I’m still living in a land of being a child...
Health
In House Majority Leader's Home District, Many Depend On Health Law He Wants To Scrap
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act first and replace it sometime later . That doesn't sit well with Victoria Barton, who lives in McCarthy's rural California district. "It's like they dangled the carrot and now they're taking it away," said Barton, 38, of Bakersfield, an unpaid photographer and stay-at-home mother of two. Barton and her husband, a contract computer technician, had been uninsured for most of their adult lives. When Obamacare expanded...
Just One Breath: Valley Fever
California Prisons Reduce Risk Of Valley Fever For Inmates
As communities across the southwest struggle to prevent valley fever, a sometimes-debilitating fungal disease, one community appears to have made progress: California state prisons, where inmates are at a significantly lower risk of valley fever than they used to be. Here, we explore why—starting with one man who wasn’t so lucky. Richard Nuwintore was barely three weeks into his sentence at Taft Correctional Institution when he began to cough and experience chest pain. Within a few days, it...
Now Playing
Fresno Philharmonic Interviews: Conductor Candidate Alexander Mickelthwate
Alexander Mickelthwate is one of the six candidates hoping to become the next music director of the Fresno Philharmonic. He’s in town this week to lead the orchestra in a concert on Sunday at the Saroyan Theatre, featuring Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique; Mason Bates’ Mothership and Mozart’s Violin Concerto No 5. A native of Germany, Mickelthwate is currently the music director of the Winnepeg Symphony Orchestra . He’s also served as associate conductor of the LA Philharmonic, and assistant...
Outdoorsy Podcast
Outdoorsy 4: Exploring The Underground World Of Caves
In this episode, we’re venturing to a different kind of destination. It’s not exactly outdoors…but there’s no heating or air conditioning. It’s musty, damp and that’s what some people love about it. Often the only light source is the light you bring. We’re going underground. In this episode we’re exploring the world of spelunking. But people who do this don’t actually call it that. They refer to the activity as caving. We’ll meander through a threatened cave system in the region, find out all...
Valley Edition: Jan. 24 - Obamacare; Is The Drought Over?; Bitwise; Immigration Fraud
This week on Valley Edition Reporter Jeffrey Hess reports on the debate over the future of the Affordable Care Act and how it has affected the region. We also hear about an alarming health trend happening across the state. FM89's Ezra David Romero explores the idea around whether the drought is over. Later we hear from FM89's Kerry Klein about a new wave of consumer fraud in the region and what's being done about it. Ending the program Jeffrey Hess visits with Bitwise CEO Jake Soberal about...