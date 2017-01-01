As Rains Soak California, Farmers Test How To Store Water Underground
Six years ago, Don Cameron, the general manager of Terranova Ranch , southwest of Fresno, Calif., did something that seemed kind of crazy. He went out to a nearby river, which was running high because of recent rains, and he opened an irrigation gate. Water rushed down a canal and flooded hundreds of acres of vineyards — even though it was wintertime. The vineyards were quiet. Nothing was growing. "We started in February, and we flooded grapes continuously, for the most part, until May,"...
As California's Organic Farming Pioneers Age, A Younger Generation Steps In
As the generation that pioneered organic farming begins to retire, they’re searching for different ways to continue their agricultural legacy. Some growers are passing on their farms to their kids, but as FM89’s Ezra David Romero reports not all organic growers are as lucky to have a second generation that wants to take over the family farm. When longtime organic farmers Tom and Denesse Willey decided over the last few years that it was time to retire they turned to their kids to see if they...
Valley Air Clean-Up Reaches New Phase Thanks To Intervention From The State
After years of clean-up efforts and some notable progress, air in the San Joaquin Valley is still among the worst in the nation. Now there’s a new goal for cleaning up particulate pollution from things that create dust and exhaust. FM89’s Ezra David Romero reports the effort has reached a new phase thanks to intervention from the state. We all have to deal with the effects of air pollution but it's especially bad for people like 72 year old Janet Dietzkamei. It’s so bad she can’t leave the...
Student By Student, Lindsay Schools Erase Digital Divide
As we approach 2017, smartphones and Wi-Fi networks may seem practically universal. But even now, there remains a digital divide—and many San Joaquin Valley residents find themselves on the side without internet access. A new community effort, though, is bridging that divide, in what may seem an unlikely place. Nikolaus Namba is a school district administrator in the town of Lindsay. He used to be a teacher—the Grinch on his tie is a dead giveaway. “I’m still living in a land of being a child...
In House Majority Leader's Home District, Many Depend On Health Law He Wants To Scrap
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act first and replace it sometime later . That doesn't sit well with Victoria Barton, who lives in McCarthy's rural California district. "It's like they dangled the carrot and now they're taking it away," said Barton, 38, of Bakersfield, an unpaid photographer and stay-at-home mother of two. Barton and her husband, a contract computer technician, had been uninsured for most of their adult lives. When Obamacare expanded...
Just One Breath: Valley Fever
California Prisons Reduce Risk Of Valley Fever For Inmates
As communities across the southwest struggle to prevent valley fever, a sometimes-debilitating fungal disease, one community appears to have made progress: California state prisons, where inmates are at a significantly lower risk of valley fever than they used to be. Here, we explore why—starting with one man who wasn’t so lucky. Richard Nuwintore was barely three weeks into his sentence at Taft Correctional Institution when he began to cough and experience chest pain. Within a few days, it...
Fresno State Creative Writing Department Sets New Record, Eight Authors Publish First Books
The Fresno State Master of Fine Arts Program in Creative Writing has set a new record. Eight alumni authors from the program published their first books in 2016. Four more are set to publish books this year. “The extraordinary string of book publications this year by our alumni is validation for our current students that we must be doing something right," says Program Coordinator Dr. Tim Keen in a press release from December. “The success is inspiration for us all, including future students...
Forecasting An Epidemic: Does Weather Hold The Key To Predicting Valley Fever Outbreaks?
When a punishing drought besieged California in the late 1980s, relief came with 30 days of rain in 1991 — dubbed the March Miracle because of how it revived the state’s agricultural economy. Those significant swings in the weather may have had another consequence, though. The next year, Kern County health officials counted more cases of valley fever than ever before, with roughly 3,342 diagnoses and 25 deaths. By contrast, a decade earlier in 1982, fewer than 200 people were diagnosed with...
In Rural California, LGBT Seniors Often Are Forced Back Into The Closet
The reality of aging is a hard pill to swallow for anyone, but for the LGBT population in rural places it can be an even rougher experience. And as FM89’s Ezra David Romero reports getting older for LGBT seniors in Central California often means going back into the closet. Early this year Van Vanlandingham had surgery. For almost three months the 68-year-old rehabilitated in a nursing home in the South Valley town of Lindsay. The staff kept asking him what was his wife's name. "When I said...
Outdoorsy 3: Take Fido The Next Time You Hit The Trail
In our last episode we brought you to Mono Hot Springs in Sierra National Forest. This time, we discuss hiking with dogs and we explore a not-so-visited grove of giant sequoias. In this episode we talk less about humans and more about our pets: specifically, dogs. N either of us (Kerry or Ezra) has dogs but hiking with them looks like a lot of fun. Our friends also talk about how tough it can be to find dog-friendly hiking spots and to keep them safe. So this episode is all about where to...
Valley Edition: Jan. 10 - Weather; Organic Farming; High Speed Rail; Fresno State Books
This week on Valley Edition Reporter Jeffrey Hess brings us a story about flooding that took place in the Bass Lake area from the most recent storm to come through the region. To tell us more about what to expect from future weather patterns we're joined by National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Rowe based in Hanford. Later in the program we hear about how organic farming is changing in California. We also chat about high speed rail with Hanford Sentinel Reporter Seth Nidever. And...
Stress, Sleeplessness, Anxiety: How Violence In The Valley Is Causing a Kind of PTSD
In the first part of a series on the health impacts of violence in the community, Valley Public Radio introduced you to the family of a mentally ill man fatally shot by police. His case is an extreme example but the mental and physical health impacts of violence can be seen in more subtle ways too. Now some people are now comparing violence in the valley with a well-known condition often connected to war. Joey Williams has spent nearly his entire life living in east Bakersfield. In that time,...
Valley Public Radio Celebrates Ribbon Cutting On New Building
Several hundred station supporters, community partners, and listeners gathered in Clovis on Wednesday to celebrate the ribbon cutting ceremony for the station's new broadcast center. After spending the last 40 years as a tenant of various buildings that were either too small, out of date, or not well suited to the unique needs of a public radio station, Valley Public Radio finally has a permanent home. The new 10,000 square foot broadcast center was constructed on time and under budget. It...