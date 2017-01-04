Valley Edition: Jan 3 - Temperance Flat, Weather, Emily Bazar

Listen to the story here.

This week on Valley Edition FM89's Ezra David Romero reports on the tension over a reservoir project that some desire fro the region. It's called Temperance Flat. We also hear from the editor of The Dessert Sun about proposition 47. That's the ballot initiative Californians voted for to allow certain drug possession felonies to be switched to misdemeanors. We also hear from Emily Bazar about her latest "Ask Emily" columns. Ending the program we are joined by Meteorologist Sean Body to chat about the upcoming rainy season.