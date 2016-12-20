Valley Edition: Dec. 20 - Air Quality; Kern County Libraries; Mayor Swearengin Term Recap; Star Wars

This week on Valley Edition we learn about how valley fever once harmed prisoners throughout the region, KVPR Reporter Kerry Klein has that story. Later we hear from KVPR's Jeffrey Hess about the state of Kern County libraries. FM89 Reporters Ezra David Romero and Kerry Klein team up to report on the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District's new plan to curb PM2.5 emissions. Also in the show we hear from locals about what Mayor Ashley Swearengin did and didn't do well in her eight years in office. Ending the show we hear from Richard Ravalli about his paper on how the Valley may have influenced the creation of Stars Wars.