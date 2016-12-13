Valley Edition: Dec. 12 - Michael Doyle; ICE In Jail; Healthy Soil; Lindsay WiFi; Shen Yun

Listen to the program here.

This week on Valley Edition we are joined by McClatchy Reporter Michael Doyle to talk about water in California and what the new presidential administration means for California water. FM89's Jeffrey Hess reports on the possibility of ICE in Fresno County Jail. Later KVPR's Ezra David Romero reports on the importance of soil when it comes to air quality. We also here about a program to provide WiFi to the community of Lindsay by FM89's Kerry Klein. Ending the program we hear from David Zhang about the performance of Shen Yun at the Fresno Convention Center in January.