Valley Children's Expands Partnership With Kaweah Delta NICU, Pediatrics

Two of the valley's largest hospitals are expanding their partnership to provide pediatric care in Tulare County. Valley Children's Hospital and its associated physicians group will now provide medical staffing for Kaweah Delta's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Pediatrics Unit. The move is the latest step in a partnership that goes back decades. It's also led to some controversy among physicians of the Sequoia Pediatrics Group in Visalia, who will no longer have access to the NICU. Valley Children's CEO Todd Suntrapak joined us on Valley Edition to talk about the arrangement and other partnerships the hospital is building in Kern County.