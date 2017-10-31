Tulare County Law Enforcement Double Down On Domestic Violence

Listen to the interview here

Today marks the final day of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Across the United States, it’s estimated that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have been physically abused by an intimate partner. Here in the San Joaquin Valley, law enforcement agencies receive 15-20,000 reports of domestic violence each year.

In an effort to reduce these crimes in Tulare County, the sheriff’s office earlier this month announced a new strategy for fighting domestic violence—one they hope will aid not just in responding to reported crimes, but also in preventing future ones.

Listen to the audio below for an interview with Lieutenant Mark Gist, a project director with the Tulare County sheriff’s domestic violence unit, about what these new efforts entail and how they’ve already come to fruition.