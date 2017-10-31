Valley Public Radio - Live Audio
Valley Public Radio News

Tulare County Law Enforcement Double Down On Domestic Violence

By 2 minutes ago
  • Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux debuts the new Domestic VIolence High Risk Team at a press conference in October.
    Tulare County Sheriff's Office

Today marks the final day of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Across the United States, it’s estimated that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have been physically abused by an intimate partner. Here in the San Joaquin Valley, law enforcement agencies receive 15-20,000 reports of domestic violence each year.

In an effort to reduce these crimes in Tulare County, the sheriff’s office earlier this month announced a new strategy for fighting domestic violence—one they hope will aid not just in responding to reported crimes, but also in preventing future ones.

Listen to the audio below for an interview with Lieutenant Mark Gist, a project director with the Tulare County sheriff’s domestic violence unit, about what these new efforts entail and how they’ve already come to fruition.

Domestic Violence
Tulare County
Tulare County Sheriff's Office
crime
In-Depth

