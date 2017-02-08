Related Program: 
Valley Public Radio News

Sheriffs Mims And Youngblood Meet With President Trump

By 6 seconds ago
  • President Trump speaks to law enforcment officials in Washington DC
    President Trump speaks to law enforcment officials in Washington DC
    Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood and Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims were among the law enforcement officials who met with President Trump today as part of the Major County Sheriff’s Association conference. 

Mims: “He pledged his support for law enforcement saying that we’re going to work together to keep our communities and nation safe.”

Mims says Trump also repeated his calls to step up deportations of individuals suspected or convicted of crimes who are in the country illegally.

Mims: “What the President said about that in general is 'let’s get the bad ones out,' and I think that reflects on what we’re doing in Fresno County. No local law enforcement in the field asks questions about a person’s legal status. That occurs when someone is booked into the jail, ICE does their job and determines if they are going to take them into custody or not.”

On Tuesday Mims also met with Senator Dianne Feinstein to talk about the possibility of Congress passing immigration reform, as part of the Law Enforcement and Immigration Reform Task Force, of which she is a member. She says Speaker Paul Ryan also met with the group and suggested now might be a good time for Congress to bring up with the issue.

Mims: “I think that we might have a real opportunity to make a difference when it comes to some kind of very good comprehensive immigration reform. Of course, the devil is in the details.”

Tags: 
President Donald Trump
Margaret Mims
Law Enforcement
immigration
ice
Donny Youngblood
fresno county
kern county

Related Content

Fresno County Sheriff: Allowing ICE Agents In The Jail Could Be A Model For The Nation

By Dec 20, 2016
http://www.fresnosheriff.org/admin/sheriff.html

The fate of undocumented immigrants is the subject of intense conversation nationally. Deporting millions of people is at the heart of president-elect Donald Trump’s immigration policy. Mr. Trump now says he wants to start by focusing on undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes.  But how to go about finding them? One prominent local leader thinks she has the answer and is already putting it to work.

When you are arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail a couple of things happen.

Immigration Advocates Renew Call For An End To ICE Agents In Fresno County Jail

By Jun 23, 2016

It has been one year since the Fresno Sheriff’s Office began allowing Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents into the county jail to check for undocumented immigrants. Now, immigration advocates are calling for an end to the practice.

Rallying outside the county courthouse, a small group of advocates held signs reading “ICE out of Fresno”.

Luis Ojeda, who himself is living in the country without documentation, says the practice sows fear in the Hispanic community that leads to fewer people reporting crimes.

Immigrant Advocates Launch ICE Out Of Fresno Campaign

By Jul 16, 2015
Diana Aguilera / Valley Public Radio

Immigrant advocates in Fresno say they’re fed up with a recent decision by the sheriff’s department to collaborate in new ways with Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE). As Valley Public Radio’s Diana Aguilera reports, activists are demanding a change. 

Just last week Sheriff Margaret Mims announced a new program that allows two ICE agents to be stationed inside the Fresno County Jail. Federal agents can now check if inmates are in the country legally and can look at their criminal history to determine whether they should be deported.

ACLU To ICE: Stop Arrests At Kern County Courthouses

By Oct 18, 2013
iStockphoto.com

The American Civil Liberties Union says that in the past year, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have arrested people at Kern County courthouses, while they were paying fines for tickets, obtaining marriage licenses, and appearing for court hearings.

In a letter sent yesterday, the ACLU asked ICE to investigate and halt this practice in Bakersfield.