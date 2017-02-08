Sheriffs Mims And Youngblood Meet With President Trump

Listen to this report...

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood and Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims were among the law enforcement officials who met with President Trump today as part of the Major County Sheriff’s Association conference.

Mims: “He pledged his support for law enforcement saying that we’re going to work together to keep our communities and nation safe.”

Mims says Trump also repeated his calls to step up deportations of individuals suspected or convicted of crimes who are in the country illegally.

Mims: “What the President said about that in general is 'let’s get the bad ones out,' and I think that reflects on what we’re doing in Fresno County. No local law enforcement in the field asks questions about a person’s legal status. That occurs when someone is booked into the jail, ICE does their job and determines if they are going to take them into custody or not.”

On Tuesday Mims also met with Senator Dianne Feinstein to talk about the possibility of Congress passing immigration reform, as part of the Law Enforcement and Immigration Reform Task Force, of which she is a member. She says Speaker Paul Ryan also met with the group and suggested now might be a good time for Congress to bring up with the issue.