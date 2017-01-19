Related Program: 
Valley Public Radio News

Perez: Repealing Health Law Would Hurt Kern County Budget, Hospital

By 8 seconds ago
Related Program: 
Valley Public Radio News
  • Kern Medical (file photo)
    Kern Medical (file photo)
    KMC / Kern County

The California State Senate’s health committee held a rare hearing in Bakersfield this afternoon discussing the local impact of President Elect Trump’s quest to repeal the Affordable Care Act. 

Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez testified that while Kern Medical has seen its financial health improve in recent years, that could change quickly if the law is rolled back.

Perez: “The county contracts with the hospital to fulfill our state mandate to serve the indigent so these cost would climb quickly to pre-ACA levels. This $45 plus million cost would be met chiefly by the county’s general fund which is still ultimately responsible for the hospital’s financial welfare.”

She credited the ACA’s expansion of coverage under Medi-Cal for reducing share of indigent patients at Kern Medical from 23 percent to 8 percent. Perez says 95,000 county residents enrolled in Medi-Cal as a result of the program's expanded scope under the law, and 17,000 others bought coverage through Covered California. 

Perez also claimed the county could stand to lose $15 million in mental health funding that it currently gets through the law. 

While the hearing was underway, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy released an op-ed in the Sacramento Bee, challenging critics who say the repeal would hurt residents of his district. McCarthy called the law flawed, though he didn’t offer specifics about replacement plans.

Tags: 
kern county
Kern Medical
health care
Affordable Care Act
medi-cal
Leticia Perez
Kevin McCarthy

Related Content

Kern Medical Center Adopts New Name As Bigger Changes Loom

By Feb 11, 2016
KMC / Kern County

Kern Medical Center has a new name. But that's actually the smallest change the venerable public hospital is set to undertake in the next year. After being run by Kern County for over a century, the hospital - now branded simply as "Kern Medical" - will be spun off later this year to a newly created, independent hospital authority. 

Kern Medical CEO Russell Judd says the new name reflects a new era for the nearly 150 year-old institution. 

Obamacare Discussion on Valley Edition: One Year After The Rollout

By Dec 9, 2014
http://www.coveredca.com/

January 1st will mark the first anniversary of the expansion of coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

At the heart of the landmark health law is the idea that by reducing the number of uninsured, Americans will get healthier thanks to regular checkups. Planners have hoped that would result in fewer chronic conditions that drive up health care costs for everyone. 

It may be a simple idea, but implementing the incredibly complex law was anything but easy, and so far it’s been filled with plenty of highs and lows.

Medi-Cal Expansion In Fresno County Is Steady, But Stressful

By Feb 18, 2014
Rebecca Plevin / Valley Public Radio

In a cramped cubicle in the Sunnyside neighborhood of Fresno County, Neng Yang is playing a small role in the country’s healthcare overhaul. On this afternoon, she’s helping a Hmong woman enroll in Medi-Cal.

“She prefers English, so her kids can read to her, because she doesn’t read and write in Hmong, and sometimes the translation gets lost when it’s sent to her in Hmong,” says Yang, a certified enrollment counselor at Fresno Center for New Americans.