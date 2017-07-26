Outdoorsy Wins Podcasting Award From PRNDI

Valley Public Radio's podcast that's all about outdoor activities in the Sierra and beyond recently was honored by at the annual Public Radio News Directors Conference in Miami. PRNDI awarded Outdoorsy with the second place award for station-produced podcasts in Division "B" - the second of three divisions, one for medium-sized public radio newsrooms.

Valley Public Radio's Director of Program Content Joe Moore: "To be selected by your peers as one of the best in the nation is a great honor. Outdoorsy is the first program we've produced that began life as a podcast first, and to see our very first episode get such recognition is a tribute to the hard work that hosts Ezra David Romero and Kerry Klein have put into the project."

You can see a list of all PRNDI award winners here, and you can listen to episode 1 of Outdoorsy here, which was the episode honored by PRNDI.