Outdoorsy

Outdoorsy 8: Stargazing And Night Skies

By & 18 seconds ago
  • Every July Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks host a dark sky festival.
    Photo provided by Kirke Wrench and Alison Taggart-Barone.

Okay, you know it, we know it: Summer in Central California is hot. Really hot. So hot, we know that even if we had an awesome activity to talk about, most of you probably wouldn’t do it. At least, not during the day. Instead, we’ve got an idea for something cool to do after the sun has retreated below the horizon: stargazing.

In this episode we talk all about gazing into the heavens. We’ll go to a star party at Millerton Lake and learn how some people are trying to protect the night sky for future generations. We’ll also hear about an upcoming festival dedicated to dark skies in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

Guests:

Dark Sky Festival - Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks - July 21, 22, 23. For details click here.

 

Outdoorsy 1: - Mineral King, Sequoia National Park's Hidden Gem

By & Sep 13, 2016
Ezra David Romero

Yay! You made it to Outdoorsy. This is Valley Public Radio’s new podcast, in which we explore wild places in California and interview the people who enjoy them.

We – reporters Ezra David Romero and Kerry Klein – are excited to share some of our favorite places and outdoor activities. We both consider ourselves pretty “Outdoorsy,” though we're coming at this from two different backgrounds.

Outdoorsy 2: Mono Hot Springs, Dispersed Camping & Your Camp Recipes

By & Oct 11, 2016
Tim Olson / Flickr

In our last episode we took you to this mountain oasis called Mineral King in Sequoia National Park. This time, we go 100 miles north of there  to a place called Mono Hot Springs.

Mono (pronounced “MOE-no”) Hot Springs is tucked away in the Sierra Nevada south of Yosemite National Park and Mammoth Lakes, and it’s about halfway from the Valley to the East Side. The hot springs sit in a mountain valley next to a fork in the San Joaquin River.

Outdoorsy 3: Take Fido The Next Time You Hit The Trail

By & Nov 29, 2016
Kerry Klein/Valley Public Radio

In our last episode we brought you to Mono Hot Springs in Sierra National Forest. This time, we discuss hiking with dogs and we explore a not-so-visited grove of giant sequoias.

In this episode we talk less about humans and more about our pets: specifically, dogs. Neither of us (Kerry or Ezra) has dogs but hiking with them looks like a lot of fun.

Outdoorsy 4: Exploring The Underground World Of Caves

By & Jan 17, 2017
Ezra David Romero

In this episode, we’re venturing to a different kind of destination.

It’s not exactly outdoors…but there’s no heating or air conditioning. 

It’s musty, damp and that’s what some people love about it. Often the only light source is the light you bring.

We’re going underground. In this episode we’re exploring the world of spelunking. But people who do this don’t actually call it that. They refer to the activity as caving.

Outdoorsy 5: Playing In The Snow

By & Feb 21, 2017
Kerry Klein / KVPR

Today, we’re taking advantage of the season and venturing out into the snow. We’ve gotten a lot of it this winter, so it’s the perfect opportunity for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.

Or at least snowball fights.

A native New Englander, Kerry loves the winter—as long as she’s bundled up and warm. Ezra: not so much. But as far as winter activities go, snowshoeing is his jam. And who doesn’t love seeing their breath in the air and hearing ice crunching under their feet?

Outdoorsy 6: Rocks, Fossils and Gold

By & Apr 19, 2017
Ezra David Romero / Valley Public Radio

For today's show, we're exploring the Valley's natural resources. Those can include lots of things, like water, historical artifacts, and animal species, but today we're focusing on rocks, minerals and ancient fossils. We’ll tell you how to find neat resources like these in and around the Valley, and how you and your kids can learn more about them. The audio version even features a few bonus geology puns!

GOLD IN THE REGION

Outdoorsy 7: Rock Climbing And Rattlesnakes

By & & Laura Tsutsui May 24, 2017
Ezra David Romero / Valley Public Radio

Spring is here and it’s the perfect time to get outdoors. There are, of course, lots of fun things to do outside this time of year, but one sport is attracting locals specifically to rock faces everywhere.