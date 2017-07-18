Outdoorsy 8: Stargazing And Night Skies

Listen to the podcast here.

Okay, you know it, we know it: Summer in Central California is hot. Really hot. So hot, we know that even if we had an awesome activity to talk about, most of you probably wouldn’t do it. At least, not during the day. Instead, we’ve got an idea for something cool to do after the sun has retreated below the horizon: stargazing.

In this episode we talk all about gazing into the heavens. We’ll go to a star party at Millerton Lake and learn how some people are trying to protect the night sky for future generations. We’ll also hear about an upcoming festival dedicated to dark skies in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

Guests:

Brian Bellis, Star Party Coordinator with Central Valley Astronomers

Peter Strasser, Technical Director of the International Dark-Sky Association

Nancy Emerson, Chairperson of the Santa Barbara County Chapter of the International Dark Sky Association

Savannah Boiano, Education Director for the Sequoia Parks Conservancy

Dark Sky Festival - Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks - July 21, 22, 23. For details click here.