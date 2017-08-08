Valley Public Radio - Live Audio
Related Program: 
Valley Public Radio News

No Snow Left? Aerial Surveys Show Eight Percent Still Remains In San Joaquin Watershed

By 23 minutes ago
  • Friant Water Authority

As of July 10 manual snow surveyors reported there’s zero snow left in the mountains above the San Joaquin River. But a new way to measure the snowpack from the sky is showing a different set of results.

"The snow depths there were exceeding 30 feet in depth with drifts of snow that were greater than 60 feet on the face and spanning 400-500 feet wide." - Jeffrey Payne, Friant Water Authority

“Already we’re seeing snowmelt 50 percent greater than it was last year and about 320 percent above what the observations were for 2014.” says Jeffrey Payne with the Friant Water Authority.

At the peak of the snow season there was around 2.4 million acre feet of water in the San Joaquin River watershed. Payne knows this because of a new project with NASA where planes rigged with lasers flyover the area to detect things like snow density.

“We’re already three weeks longer than last year and there’s still another 200,000 acre feet up in the measured snowpack, which is eight percent of the peak that still remains in snow,” says Payne. “At the end of April we saw large patches of snow on the leeward side of the ridge on the northern side of the San Joaquin. The snow depths there were exceeding 30 feet in depth with drifts of snow that were greater than 60 feet on the face and spanning 400-500 feet wide.”

Payne says the flyovers on the San Joaquin are also informing water entities like his about how fast snow is melting based on its albedo. He says, the darker snow is the faster it melts because darker colors reflect solar energy less than brighter colors.

"This year we've seen a noticeably dusty snowpack with very low albedo... making the snow melt much quicker than it has in the past." - Jeffrey Payne, Friant Water Authority

“This year we’ve seen a noticeably dusty snowpack with very low albedo… making the snow melt much quicker than it has in the past,” Pays says. “The NASA team has yet to analyze snow albedo for 2017, but we’re expecting they’re going to conclude that the darkening of the snow in this late portion of the season is changing the runoff pattern. We can potentially expect future years to have different runoff patterns depending on how dusty the snow is.”

The new data is also helping better inform other watersheds in the region. Payne says when the Kings River was dealing with flooding in June, officials overseeing that watershed were able to look at the data from the San Joaquin in order to make better decisions about how full to keep reservoirs like Pine Flat Dam.

“I don’t want to overstate this, but we might have seen some lessened damage from the Kings River flooding in June of this year because of the flyover surveys,” say Payne. “The Kings and the San Joaquin are sister rivers. They have similar hydrology and while the surveys were not conducted for the Kings the survey results from the San Joaquin did make DWR go back and adjust their forecasts. The Army Corps immediately increased the amount of releases at Pine Flat in advance of the high inflows that ultimately exceeded reservoir capacity and overflowed banks on the Kings.”

Payne says seven basins along the Sierra Nevada are now using the tech because of its precision.

In flyovers of the Tuolumne River Basin, where this technology was tested prior to the San Joaquin, “the peak combined snow for 2013 to 2016 was only 90 percent of what we saw in 2017,” Payne says. “If we had the same measurements going on in the San Joaquin for that duration we’d probably be reporting the same.”

Related Content

NASA Launches Pilot Project To Measure Snowpack From The Sky

By Mar 7, 2017
Andrew Nixon / Capital Public Radio

After five years of drought there’s so much snow in the Sierra Nevada that state water officials are preparing for a massive runoff year. But the traditional way of calculating the snowpack has a huge margin of error and as Valley Public Radio’s Ezra David Romero reports a new way to measure it could greatly decrease that inconsistency.  

Every winter and spring a network of snow surveyors manually tally how much snow is in the Sierra Nevada. They do this by measuring snow depth in the same spots every year.

Tioga Pass Resort Damaged By Record Snowpack, Closed Until Further Notice

By Jun 8, 2017
Tioga Pass Resort

Update: 7/6/17
The operators of the Tioga Pass Resort confirmed earlier this week that they will not open this year due to structural damage to the historic lodge. The following was posted on the lodge's Facebook page on July 3:

Well, we can now call it official: TPR will not operate for the 2017 season. It's simply not feasible, even if you set the lodge issues aside.

We have begun to cancel and refund reservations. Please be a patient, as this may take several days to complete.

Snowpack Can Trigger Small Quakes, Study Says

By Jun 15, 2017
Joe Moore / Valley Public Radio

A new scientific study reveals what happens at the surface of the earth can influence earthquakes originating deep underground. 

Sierra Nevada: New Aerial Snow Survey Detects Snow Depths Of 75 Feet

By Mar 14, 2017
NASA/Friant Water Authority

A new way to measure the snowpack from the sky is getting some positive results. FM89's Ezra David Romero reports officials hope new technology can reduce the risk of downstream flooding.

 

At the start of the year NASA crews began flying over the San Joaquin River watershed to measure the snowpack using laser pulses. This creates a way more accurate estimate of how much snow is the mountains than traditional snow surveying does.

 

Central Valley Farmers Receive First Full Water Allocation Since 2006

By Apr 11, 2017
Ezra David Romero

Farmers south of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta got some good news this week. For the first time since 2006 farmers and ranchers who buy water from the federal Central Valley Project will have a full water supply. The Bureau of Reclamation announced Tuesday they will increase deliveries from the 65 percent forecast in late February to 100 percent.

 