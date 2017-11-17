New Sculpture Celebrates Former VPR Board Chair

Visitors to Valley Public Radio's Clovis broadcast center will notice a new addition to the station. "Listener" is a bronze sculpture commissioned by the station and dedicated in memory of the VPR's longtime board chair, Ed Palacios. Created by local artist Garrett Masterson, the piece was funded through donations from the community in Ed's memory. The bronze was unveiled in a ceremony on October 20, 2017.

Palacios helped lead the fundraising campaign that led to the construction of the new broadcast center, but he died unexpectedly in 2014, just months before construction began. The new work is a tribute to his playful, enthusiastic spirit and determined leadership. This lasting memorial greets station visitors and adds to the cultural arts environment that Valley Public Radio helps to foster in our community.