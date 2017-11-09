New Regulations For Pesticide Use Near California Schools

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation has officially adopted new regulations on the use of pesticides near schools and daycare centers. The new rules go into effect in January and prohibit application on crops that are within a quarter mile of schools and daycare centers, Monday through Friday between 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM.

It also requires farmers to notify schools and daycare centers about all nearby pesticide applications. Supporters say it will help protect the health of children, and will help schools respond to any potential exposure incidents. Farm groups say the new rules are unnecessary, as a number of laws and regulations already govern pesticide application.