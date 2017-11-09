Valley Public Radio - Live Audio
New Regulations For Pesticide Use Near California Schools

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation has officially adopted new regulations on the use of pesticides near schools and daycare centers. The new rules go into effect in January and prohibit application on crops that are within a quarter mile of schools and daycare centers, Monday through Friday between 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM.

It also requires farmers to notify schools and daycare centers about all nearby pesticide applications. Supporters say it will help protect the health of children, and will help schools respond to any potential exposure incidents. Farm groups say the new rules are unnecessary, as a number of laws and regulations already govern pesticide application.

Researchers Raise Concerns Over Health Risks Of Popular Herbicide

By Mar 7, 2017
Kerry Klein / KVPR

It’s springtime in the valley, which, for many of us, means it’s time to clear the weeds out of our backyards. The same goes for growers, but the landscape of industrial weedkillers is changing. A California judge recently ruled that the main ingredient of the popular herbicide RoundUp must be labeled as a carcinogen. Now, another popular herbicide is facing some scrutiny over its health impacts as well.

Weeds kill crops. Kurt Hembree says that’s because they’re pernicious moochers.

14 Farmworkers Exposed To Pesticide In Bakersfield

By VPR Staff Aug 2, 2017
Kern County Public Health Dept

Fourteen farm workers in Kern County have been treated for exposure to a chemical after a presumed case of pesticide drift early this morning near Bakersfield. Kern County Public Health officials say the incident took place near Gosford Road and Taft Highway. The source of the pesticide is not known, but an adjacent field had been treated with a soil fumigant just yesterday. Kern County fire and hazardous materials teams also responded and treated workers who were exposed to the chemicals.

Farmers Search For Answers As California Mulls New Restrictions Over Chlorpyrifos

By Oct 31, 2017
Ezra David Romero / Valley Public Radio

One of the most widely used insecticides in America is the subject of a regulatory battle. Earlier this year the Trump administration chose not to move ahead with efforts to ban chlorpyrifos, first put in place by the Obama administration.  Now, California is in the process of tightening its own regulations of the insecticide, and that has some farmers searching for answers.