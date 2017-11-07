Valley Public Radio - Live Audio
Valley Public Radio News

New Project Focuses On Scope Of Fresno's Human Trafficking Problem

By 44 minutes ago
  • Three women tell the Fresno Bee their stories about human trafficking.
    Aleksandra Appleton / The Fresno Bee

A new reporting project from the Fresno Bee seeks to shine a light on a story that is too often in the shadows all around us – human trafficking. The multi-media project "Slaves of the Sex Trade" launched last week, and underscores not only the extent of the problem but the ways in which many young women are lured into a life of modern day slavery, usually beginning online. Reporters Rory and Aleksandra Appleton joined us on Valley Edition to talk about the project, and why law enforcement officials say it has grown in recent years, in every part of the community. 

human trafficking
sex trafficking
education
Fresno
Law Enforcement
Fresno Bee
Interview

Heard Of Sex Trafficking? Other Trafficking Victims Hide In Valley Homes And Fields

By Sep 26, 2017
Kerry Klein / KVPR

A few weeks ago, the Fresno Police Department busted a sex trafficking ring among the Bulldog Gang—unfortunately, only the latest of many sex trafficking cases uncovered recently in the Valley. This kind of crime is likely what comes to mind when you think of human trafficking—but another kind of trafficking also occurs in the Valley, sometimes in plain sight, and law enforcement officials worry it’s more common than anyone knows.