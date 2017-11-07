New Project Focuses On Scope Of Fresno's Human Trafficking Problem

A new reporting project from the Fresno Bee seeks to shine a light on a story that is too often in the shadows all around us – human trafficking. The multi-media project "Slaves of the Sex Trade" launched last week, and underscores not only the extent of the problem but the ways in which many young women are lured into a life of modern day slavery, usually beginning online. Reporters Rory and Aleksandra Appleton joined us on Valley Edition to talk about the project, and why law enforcement officials say it has grown in recent years, in every part of the community.