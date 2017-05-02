New Poll Examines Valley Views On Water, Immigration, Health Care

Listen to this interview...

There’s a new set of public opinion polls out on the views of San Joaquin Valley residents on a variety of issues, from the effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act to water and immigration. They’re the work of the Institute for Leadership and Public Policy at Fresno State. Thought to be the first public opinion poll of its kind dedicated to the eight county region, the surveys found the following:

46 percent of valley residents worry that they or someone they know could be deported.

63 percent believe that increasing deportations will be bad for the region's economy.

1 in 5 adults in say access to clean drinking water is a problem

47 percent of respondents oppose the repeal of the Affordable Care Act

Fresno State professors Annabelle Espana and Jeffrey Cummins are co-directors of the institute and joined us to offer more insights into the survey data.