Kings County Renews Legal Fight Against High-Speed Rail

It’s a new year, and that means a new chapter in the ongoing saga that is California’s high-speed rail project. While construction in the Fresno area is becoming more and more visible with every month, efforts to stop the project are also picking up steam in the courtroom. The center of the fight against the rail line is in Kings County, where a number of landowners and county supervisors have challenged the rail project in court, saying it violates the voter-approved Proposition 1A.

Last March, a judge gave the rail authority a victory in the case, but it may only be temporary. Now that the rail authority has moved to tap the bond funds voters approved for the project in 2008, opponents say their legal challenge is back and is headed for a Sacramento courtroom later this year. To learn more about the on-going legal fight and other Kings County news, we spoke with reporter Seth Nidever with the Hanford Sentinel on FM89's Valley Edition. 

