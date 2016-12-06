Related Program: 
Valley Public Radio News

Kettleman City Water Treatment Plant Gets Green Light

By Dec 6, 2016
Related Program: 
Valley Public Radio News
  • Valley Public Radio

The rural Kings County community of Kettleman City, long plagued by unsafe drinking water, now has a clear path toward a clean water supply.

The State Water Resources Control Board today approved the construction of a water treatment plant to serve Kettleman City. The unincorporated community’s water supply contains unsafe levels of arsenic. Maricela Mares-Alatorre is a Kettleman City resident and activist, and she says residents are ready.

“Whenever you ask people what Kettleman City needs, the first thing out of their mouths is, we need better water," says Mares Alatorre.

Today’s decision was the final step in approving the facility. Construction had been set to begin earlier this year but was delayed due to an additional environmental assessment.

Construction is likely to begin in early 2017 and is estimated to take about 18 months. The project will receive close to $10 million from state and federal governments.

Tags: 
Kettleman City
drinking water
unincorporated community
arsenic

Related Content

State Approves Expansion of Kettleman Hills Toxic Waste Facility

By May 21, 2014
California Department of Public Health

 

After 6 years, the state of California has approved the expansion of a toxic waste landfill near Kettleman City. The decision will allow the landfill to expand by 50%, or 5 million cubic yards, which owners at Waste Management Incorporated estimate will last about 8 years.

Jim Marxen is a spokesperson for the California Department of Toxic Substances Control.

Kettleman City Resident Uneasy With Landfill's Connection To Clean Water Plan

By Dec 10, 2013
Rebecca Plevin / Valley Public Radio

Maricela Mares Alatorre says she has a “hate-hate” relationship with Kettleman City’s water, which contains unsafe amounts of naturally occurring arsenic.

“Usually, very early in the morning or late at night, there’s like a petroleum smell, like gas,” Alatorre says. “Sometimes during the day, while we’re washing the dishes, we’ll have a white dish, and all of a sudden, we’ll see the water is totally brown.” 

Kettleman City Residents Work to Reduce Diesel Pollution

By Jan 22, 2013
Rebecca Plevin / Valley Public Radio

Anna Martinez was standing on a street corner in the tiny farmworker community of Kettleman City when she heard the familiar sound of a truck engine roaring to life.

She pointed to a diesel truck parked on a lot next to three others. The lot was just one block from State Route 41, and another block or so from a huge agricultural field.

“We’ll see how long he’s going to idle,” said Martinez, a community organizer with Greenaction for Health and Environmental Justice. “He’s just now starting his truck - see all the emissions and black smoke.”

On Valley Edition: Fresno FAX, Trash, Kettleman City Health; Flu; Janka

By Jan 22, 2013
Valley Public Radio

This week on Valley Edition, Juanita Stevenson reports on the dispute between Fresno FAX bus drivers and the city of Fresno. Valley Public Radio’s Ezra Romero brings an updated report on the battle over Fresno Mayor Ashley Swearengin’s plan to outsource Fresno’s residential trash service. We also look to the effects of pollution caused by diesel in Kettleman City in a report by 89.3’s Rebecca Plevin. Jonathan London, an assistant professor of Human and Community Development at University of California, Davis, also chimes in on the discussion.

On Valley Edition: Kettleman City; Porterville Beatings; Trees In Paradise

By Dec 10, 2013
jaredfarmer.net

This week we take a look at the issues of waste in Kettleman City, abuse in a Tulare County developmental center, how trees illustrate California immigration patterns and more.

Starting the program Valley Public Radio Reporter Rebecca Plevin reports on one Kettleman City woman’s “hate-hate” relationship with the city’s water, which contains unsafe amounts of naturally occurring arsenic.