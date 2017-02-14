Japanese-Americans To Mark 75th Anniversary Of Internment Order

Listen to this interview...

On February 19, 1942 President Franklin Roosevelt signed Executive Oorder 9066 which led to the forced removal of Japanese-American citizens from their homes and farms on the west coast, placing them in internment camps. Many of the families that were rounded up and sent to the camps came from the San Joaquin Valley. Many stayed there for years, and some lost their homes and farms. Now the local Japanese-American community is marking the 75th anniversary of the order with ceremonies and a new exhibit at Fresno State's Henry Madden Library. We invited Fresno County Superior Court Judge Dale Ikeda, of the Japanese American Citizens League to join us to talk about the exhibit, and how this dark chapter of American history remains relevant today.