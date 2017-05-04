How Did Valley Representatives Vote On AHCA?

Local House Republicans played a big role in today’s vote on the American Health Care Act, which passed Thursday with two votes to spare.

During a victory press conference in the White House Rose Garden, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield said repealing the Affordable Care Act will be a positive for the American people.

“I did not run to this office to this office to promote a party. I ran to this office to make this country better. It would be easy to say ‘no’. It would be easy to watch it collapse. But I can’t look at this families. I don’t think that’s right,”

All valley House Republicans voted for the bill, including Hanford Representative David Valadao, who just a day ago told Valley Public Radio he was on the fence. He represents a district where Democrats hold a registration edge, and is home to roughly 400,000 Medi-Cal enrollees.

In a written statement Valadao blamed Obamacare for a lack of medical providers in the valley and said the new law would help stabilize the health care system and help ensure access to care.

Tulare’s Devin Nunes was also a ‘yes’ vote.

The valley’s lone congressional Democrat, Fresno’s Jim Costa voted against the act.

He a released a statement saying if the AHCA becomes law saying millions of Americans including in the San Joaquin Valley will see their health care cost rise or will lose their coverage.

The bill now moves to the Senate where both California Senators have staked out positions against it.