Valley Public Radio - Live Audio
Related Program: 
Valley Public Radio News

Group Pushes Bakersfield To Reduce Bicycle And Pedestrian Fatalities

By 1 hour ago
  • The group Vision Zero Kern hopes to reduce cyclist and pedestrian deaths in Kern County
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    The group Vision Zero Kern hopes to reduce cyclist and pedestrian deaths in Kern County
    Vision Zero Kern Facebook page
  • A chart depicting cyclists and pedestrians killed on Bakersfield city streets from 2014 through October 2017
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    A chart depicting cyclists and pedestrians killed on Bakersfield city streets from 2014 through October 2017
    City of Bakersfield

According to a new report from the City of Bakersfield, 64 pedestrians and cyclists have been killed in accidents in the city in the last three and a half years. The new bicycle and pedestrian safety report says only around a quarter of those accidents were the fault of drivers. However, some say the number of deaths in the area is much larger, as the city's report doesn't count accidents that occurred in county islands.

A map from the City of Bakersfield details the locations of cyclist and pedestrian deaths on city streets since 2014.
Credit City of Bakersfield

The report also highlights new efforts to make the city more friendly for those on foot and on bikes, including new sidewalks, a planned trail along the Friant-Kern Canal and new bike lanes, parking, and a bike sharing program for downtown Bakersfield. But some say the key to making Bakersfield area streets safer isn't just infrastructure, it's education. We spoke with Zachary Griffin of the bicycle and pedestrian safety group Vision Zero Kern about other things local leaders can do to reduce deaths, from education to enforcement. 

Tags: 
Active Transportation Plan
Vision Zero Kern
kern county
Bakersfield
bicycle
pedestrian
Interview

Related Content

“There’s A Lot Of Crazy Drivers” – City, Advocates Take Aim At Fresno Pedestrian Safety

By Oct 26, 2016
Kerry Klein/KVPR

The streets of Fresno can be dangerous—not just to drivers and bicyclists, but also to pedestrians. Following a trio of fatal accidents last week, more pedestrians have died this year than in all of 2015, and they’ve made up more than half of all traffic-related deaths. Now, a new city plan aim to make the city safer for walking.

It’s 2:30 p.m. on a Tuesday. And in this part of southeast Fresno, that means one thing: school’s out.

To Make Streets Safer, Valley Students Walk To School

By Oct 5, 2016
Cultiva La Salud

Students in Fresno and across the valley celebrated International Walk and Bike to School Day today.

The event aims to tout the benefits of walking and make the streets safer for kids. Esther Postiglione is a program manager with Cultiva La Salud, the advocacy group who organized events in Fresno and Orange Cove.

"Sidewalks aren’t well maintained, there’s limited crosswalks, and a lot of what we hear from residents is there’s a lot of loose dogs," Postiglione says. "So getting their kids to school is a real challenge in terms of walking safely."