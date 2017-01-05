'Freed But Forgotten' - New Report Examines Unintended Impacts Of Prop 47

Listen to this interview...

It’s been over two years now since California voters approved Proposition 47, a measure which categorized many drug and property crimes from felonies to misdemeanors. It's led to a reduction in the state's prison population. But it's also led to other issues, like the many former felons who are now out of jail, but lacking support services to transition to freedom. That's the key finding from a new investigative report called Freed But Forgotten. It’s the work of the USA Today Network California, including The Desert Sun, The Ventura County Star, The Record Searchlight and The Salinas Californian. Desert Sun editor Jill Castellano joined us to talk about what they learned.