Valley Public Radio - Live Audio
Related Program: 
Valley Public Radio News

Electric Automaker Faraday Future Selects Hanford For Manufacturing Facility

By 30 minutes ago
  • Employees of Faraday Future gather at the company's new facility in Hanford, CA.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Employees of Faraday Future gather at the company's new facility in Hanford, CA.
    Faraday Future
  • The company hopes to build the FF 91 electric car at the factory as soon as 2018.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    The company hopes to build the FF 91 electric car at the factory as soon as 2018.
    Faraday Future

Hanford's former Pirelli tire factory is mostly vacant today, but in a few years it could be producing some of the world's most advanced electric vehicles. That's the vision of automaker Faraday Future, which announced this past weekend that it has selected the Kings County facility as the site of its planned manufacturing plant. The company had hoped to build a $1 billion factory in the Nevada desert, but shelved those plans earlier this year amid financial problems. Reporter Sean O'Kane of The Verge joined us on Valley Edition to talk about the company, their products, and the challenges Faraday faces attempting to being their car to market. 

Tags: 
Hanford
Kings County
electric cars
transportation
manufacturing
business
jobs