Electric Automaker Faraday Future Selects Hanford For Manufacturing Facility

Hanford's former Pirelli tire factory is mostly vacant today, but in a few years it could be producing some of the world's most advanced electric vehicles. That's the vision of automaker Faraday Future, which announced this past weekend that it has selected the Kings County facility as the site of its planned manufacturing plant. The company had hoped to build a $1 billion factory in the Nevada desert, but shelved those plans earlier this year amid financial problems. Reporter Sean O'Kane of The Verge joined us on Valley Edition to talk about the company, their products, and the challenges Faraday faces attempting to being their car to market.