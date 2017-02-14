Brooke Ashjian: Morale Is High In FUSD Following Hanson Departure

Listen to this interview...

For the first time in a decade, the Fresno Unified School District is searching for a new superintendent. School board president Brooke Ashjian told Valley Public Radio in an interview on Valley Edition that he believes morale in the district is the "highest I've ever seen it" following the departure of longtime superintendent Michael Hanson on February 1st. Ashjian, who was one of Hanson's strongest critics reiterated his claims that the FBI investigation into district school construction practices is still active, contrary to statements made by the former superintendent. He also said the district needs to stiffen school discipline procedures, after recent events including the assault of a teacher by a McLane High School student.