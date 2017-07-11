Big Decisions Loom On "Twin Tunnels" Delta Water Project

Listen to this interview...

It could be California’s biggest water infrastructure project in two generations – a plan to build two massive, 35 mile-long tunnels deep beneath the Sacramento San Joaquin River Delta. Dubbed California WaterFix, it would send water from Northern California to farms and cities in the south, bypassing the fragile delta ecosystem.

After years of study and fierce debate, the plan could be headed for a turning point in the coming months. Two federal agencies recently issued a biological opinion that allows the project to move ahead, and decision on whether a group of water districts is willing to pay for the $17 billion project is expected within 90 days. To learn more about the latest developments we spoke with Alex Breitler, who covers water issues for the Stockton Record.