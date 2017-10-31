After Hospital Shutdown, What's Next For Tulare's TRMC?

Listen to this interview...

Last week a bankruptcy court judge allowed the Tulare Local Health Care District board to part ways with HCCA, the private company that has been running the Tulare Regional Medical Center for several years. It marks an end to a relationship that had become bitter following a recall election earlier this year. It also has led to the temporary closure of the hospital, which has directed patients to nearby facilities in Porterville, Visalia and Reedley. So what's next, and when does the hospital hope to reopen? Valley Public Radio's Jeffrey Hess joined us on Valley Edition to explain the latest developments and the path forward for TRMC?