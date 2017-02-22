Related Programs: 
Young Artists Spotlight
Clearly Classical

Young Artist's Spotlight: University High Flute Choir

By 24 minutes ago
  • The University High School Flute Choir of Fresno performed on FM89's Young Artist's Spotlight
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    The University High School Flute Choir of Fresno performed on FM89's Young Artist's Spotlight
    Valley Public Radio
  • The University High School Flute Choir of Fresno
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    The University High School Flute Choir of Fresno
    Joe Moore / Valley Public Radio

This week on FM89's Young Artist's Spotlight we feature the students of the University High School Flute Choir. UHS Instrumental Music Director Randall Cornelison writes the following about the ensemble, which is directed by former UHS student, and current Fresno Pacific University student Frank Velasco:

"This is a very unique group as many of your listeners will never have heard a flute choir before.  This is a very interesting group for the Valley as it was created by a University High student, Frank Velasco, that wanted to bring back the tradition of Flute Choir in the Valley, made popular by Janette Erickson a local flute teacher in Fresno for many years.  

The ties also continue to Russell Howland, he was a local Flute composer and arranger.  He was a professor at the University of Michigan for years and then moved to Fresno sometime around 1950 and continued to compose for Flute choir until his death in the 1990's.  The Flute Choir plays lots of his arrangements and compositions.  

This group is comprised of 9th-12th grade University High School students and is conducted by a graduate from University High now in his 1st year studying music at Fresno Pacific."

Tags: 
YAS 2017
University High School

Related Content

Young Artists Spotlight: Bakersfield High School Chamber Singers

By David Aus Feb 15, 2017
Joe Moore / Valley Public Radio

This week on FM89's Young Artists Spotlight we feature a performance by the Bakersfield High School Chamber Singers. Director Christopher Borges leads the group in performances of material ranging from the medieval choral music to contemporary pop songs. 

Selections:

Dixit Maria, by Hans Leo Hassler (1562-1612)

A un giro sol, by Claudio Monteverdi (1567-1643)

Sweet Day, by Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958)

Estrela e lua nova (arr. Heitor Villa-Lobos)

White Winter Hymnal (pop song)

Just the Way You Are (girls’ group Valentine gram)

Young Artists Spotlight: Central Unified Guitars 2017

By Feb 8, 2017
David Aus

Today on Young Artists Spotlight we hear a performance from two classical guitar ensembles from Central Unified School District in Fresno, led by instructor Brian Garcia. He writes this about his students and the guitar program:

Young Artists Spotlight: Layla Stefanacci & Mylan Biltz

By Feb 1, 2017
Joe Moore / Valley Public Radio

On the 2017 season debut of FM89's Young Artists Spotlight we hear music from two students from Fresno's University High School, oboe soloist Layla Stefanacci and piano accompanist Mylan Biltz. Layla is a senior at UHS and was selected as a member of the National Honor Orchestra, Principal of the California State Honor Orchestra, Principal of the Youth Orchestras of Fresno and many other accolades as well.  She is currently applying to some of the top music schools in the country. Pianist Mylan Biltz is also a senior at UHS and has been playing piano for 14 years.

Young Artists Spotlight: University High Chamber Choir

By Jan 27, 2017
Joe Moore / Valley Public Radio

While the official broadcast season of Young Artists Spotlight doesn't begin until February 1st, this week FM89 listeners got a preview of what's to come, with a special performance by the University High School Chamber Choir. The group of 34 talented Fresno-area students joined us, along with conductor Greg Lapp to celebrate the start of FM89's January Membership Campaign. This performance marked two important firsts for the station.