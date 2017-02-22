Young Artist's Spotlight: University High Flute Choir

Listen to this performance...

This week on FM89's Young Artist's Spotlight we feature the students of the University High School Flute Choir. UHS Instrumental Music Director Randall Cornelison writes the following about the ensemble, which is directed by former UHS student, and current Fresno Pacific University student Frank Velasco:

"This is a very unique group as many of your listeners will never have heard a flute choir before. This is a very interesting group for the Valley as it was created by a University High student, Frank Velasco, that wanted to bring back the tradition of Flute Choir in the Valley, made popular by Janette Erickson a local flute teacher in Fresno for many years.

The ties also continue to Russell Howland, he was a local Flute composer and arranger. He was a professor at the University of Michigan for years and then moved to Fresno sometime around 1950 and continued to compose for Flute choir until his death in the 1990's. The Flute Choir plays lots of his arrangements and compositions.

This group is comprised of 9th-12th grade University High School students and is conducted by a graduate from University High now in his 1st year studying music at Fresno Pacific."