Young Artists Spotlight: University High Chamber Choir

Listen to this performance...

While the official broadcast season of Young Artists Spotlight doesn't begin until February 1st, this week FM89 listeners got a preview of what's to come, with a special performance by the University High School Chamber Choir. The group of 34 talented Fresno-area students joined us, along with conductor Greg Lapp to celebrate the start of FM89's January Membership Campaign. This performance marked two important firsts for the station. It was the first live music performance broadcast from the station's new Barmann-Chaney Performing Arts Studio, and the first time the station has broadcast one of these performances on Facebook Live.