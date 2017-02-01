Young Artists Spotlight: Layla Stefanacci & Mylan Biltz

Listen to this edition of Young Artists Spotlight...

On the 2017 season debut of FM89's Young Artists Spotlight we hear music from two students from Fresno's University High School, oboe soloist Layla Stefanacci and piano accompanist Mylan Biltz. Layla is a senior at UHS and was selected as a member of the National Honor Orchestra, Principal of the California State Honor Orchestra, Principal of the Youth Orchestras of Fresno and many other accolades as well. She is currently applying to some of the top music schools in the country. Pianist Mylan Biltz is also a senior at UHS and has been playing piano for 14 years. She hopes to pursue a career in medicine.

Selections:

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Oboe Concerto in C Major, Movement 2

Alessandro Marcello Oboe Concerto in D Minor, Movements 1 and 2

Etude #6: Le Ballet Espagnol, by Giles Silvestrini - 4 minutes

Gabriel’s Oboe, by Ennio Morricone - 3 minutes