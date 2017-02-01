Related Program: 
Young Artists Spotlight

Young Artists Spotlight: Layla Stefanacci & Mylan Biltz

By 11 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Young Artists Spotlight

On the 2017 season debut of FM89's Young Artists Spotlight we hear music from two students from Fresno's University High School, oboe soloist Layla Stefanacci and piano accompanist Mylan Biltz. Layla is a senior at UHS and was selected as a member of the National Honor Orchestra, Principal of the California State Honor Orchestra, Principal of the Youth Orchestras of Fresno and many other accolades as well.  She is currently applying to some of the top music schools in the country. Pianist Mylan Biltz is also a senior at UHS and has been playing piano for 14 years. She hopes to pursue a career in medicine. 

Selections:

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Oboe Concerto in C Major, Movement 2

Alessandro Marcello Oboe Concerto in D Minor, Movements 1 and 2

Etude #6: Le Ballet Espagnol, by Giles Silvestrini - 4 minutes 

Gabriel’s Oboe, by Ennio Morricone - 3 minutes

Tags: 
University High School

Related Content

Young Artists Spotlight: University High Chamber Choir

By Jan 27, 2017
Joe Moore / Valley Public Radio

While the official broadcast season of Young Artists Spotlight doesn't begin until February 1st, this week FM89 listeners got a preview of what's to come, with a special performance by the University High School Chamber Choir. The group of 34 talented Fresno-area students joined us, along with conductor Greg Lapp to celebrate the start of FM89's January Membership Campaign. This performance marked two important firsts for the station.

Young Artists Spotlight: Phillip Teng

By George Mason Mar 16, 2016
Joe Moore / Valley Public Radio

Today on Young Artists Spotlight we feature University High School (Fresno) student Phillip Teng. A student of piano instructor Carol Oaks. A gifted pianist Phillip says he hopes to pursue a career in bio-medicine. During his live performance on FM89, he played music by Bach, Chopin and Muczynski. 