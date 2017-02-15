Young Artists Spotlight: Bakersfield High School Chamber Singers

This week on FM89's Young Artists Spotlight we feature a performance by the Bakersfield High School Chamber Singers. Director Christopher Borges leads the group in performances of material ranging from the medieval choral music to contemporary pop songs.
Selections:
Dixit Maria, by Hans Leo Hassler (1562-1612)
A un giro sol, by Claudio Monteverdi (1567-1643)
Sweet Day, by Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958)
Estrela e lua nova (arr. Heitor Villa-Lobos)
White Winter Hymnal (pop song)
Just the Way You Are (girls’ group Valentine gram)
Support for Young Artists Spotlight comes from the Bonner Family Foundation; Dr. Alice Martinson and Carole Sturgis.