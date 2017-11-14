West Coast Homelessness Is Growing — And It Affects People You May Not Expect

Originally published on November 14, 2017 12:59 pm
Many observers feel the homeless crisis facing cities on the West Coast is getting worse, just based on what they’re seeing on the streets. But a new reporting series from The Associated Press offers confirmation, showing homelessness is a growing problem in cities big and small — from Seattle all the way down to San Diego.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Gillian Flaccus (@gflaccus), a reporter with the AP based in Portland, Oregon.
