West Coast Homelessness Is Growing — And It Affects People You May Not Expect

By editor 1 minute ago
  • In this Oct. 30, 2017 photo, Dave Chung, who says he has been homeless for five years on the streets of California and Washington state, eats a meal before bedding down in a bus shelter in view of the Space Needle in Seattle. Chung says he has been offered shelter many times, but chooses to remain outside due to the living conditions in homeless shelters and conflicts he has with other people. (Ted S. Warren/AP)
  • In this Oct. 30, 2017 photo, Stanley Timmings looks out of the window of the RV where he lives with his girlfriend on the streets of Seattle. Earlier in the year, the couple lost the room they were renting in a house when the owner died of cancer, and they were unable to find another room or an apartment that they could afford, so they bought the RV for $300. In Seattle, about one-third of unsheltered homeless people live in vehicles, according to recent homeless counts. (Ted S. Warren/AP)
  • Timmings and his RV parked just north of Boeing Field, the King County International Airport, along with a group of fellow RV-dwellers who are periodically told by the city to move their vehicles -- even if just across the street -- or risk having them towed away. (Ted S. Warren/AP)
Many observers feel the homeless crisis facing cities on the West Coast is getting worse, just based on what they’re seeing on the streets. But a new reporting series from The Associated Press offers confirmation, showing homelessness is a growing problem in cities big and small — from Seattle all the way down to San Diego.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Gillian Flaccus (@gflaccus), a reporter with the AP based in Portland, Oregon.

