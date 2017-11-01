Valley Public Radio To Feature Live Broadcast With Clarinetist Mark Nuccio

Join us Friday November 3rd at 1:00 PM for a special live broadcast performance and interview with clarinetist Mark Nuccio and pianist Wendy Chen. Nuccio is one of America's most acclaimed clarinetists today, and is principal clarinet of the Houston Symphony Orchestra. He is in Fresno for a performance Saturday at Fresno State's Concert Hall Saturday at 7:30 PM, marking the 30th anniversary of the university's clarinet program. The interview and studio performance on Friday will also be streamed live on the web through Facebook.