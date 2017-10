Listen to the program here.

This week on Valley Edition or team reports stories on a potential teacher's strike within Fresno Unified as well as what farmers may do if a popular pesticide is restricted. We also hear about a new program in Tulare County being implemented to hopefully reduce the number of domestic violence cases in the area. Later we hear from The Fresno Bee's Jim Boren who announced this week that he's retiring at the end of the year.