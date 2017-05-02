Valley Edition: May 2 - Fresno City College President; Fresno State Survey; Pace Press

Listen to the program here.

This week on Valley Edition our team reports on how religion and politics work together in the region. We also launch a reporting series on water contamination. They start off in the Fresno County community of Lanare. We also hear from Fresno City College President Carole Goldsmith and later we learn about a series of surveys taken by Dr. Jeffrey Cummins and Dr. Annabella Espana-Najera with the Fresno State Institute for Leadership and Public Policy. Ending the program we learn all about a new local imprint focusing on novelists from the Valley. Jaguar Bennett and Heather Parish with Linden Publishing run Pace Press. We also hear from one of the new imprint's authors James Ardaiz. He wrote the legal thriller, Fractured Justice.