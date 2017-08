Listen to the program here.

On this week's program our team reports stories on the doctor shortage in the region, homelessness in Fresno and about Bakersfield's complex water system. We also chat with California Citrus Mutual's Joel Nelson about what the citrus industry would like to see changed and kept in NAFTA if President Trump alters the agreement. We end the program with our latest episode of our podcast Outdoorsy. This time its all about whitewater rafting and kayaking.