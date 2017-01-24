Valley Edition: Jan. 24 - Obamacare; Is The Drought Over?; Bitwise; Immigration Fraud

This week on Valley Edition Reporter Jeffrey Hess reports on the debate over the future of the Affordable Care Act and how it has affected the region. We also hear about an alarming health trend happening across the state. FM89's Ezra David Romero explores the idea around whether the drought is over. Later we hear from FM89's Kerry Klein about a new wave of consumer fraud in the region and what's being done about it. Ending the program Jeffrey Hess visits with Bitwise CEO Jake Soberal about how the group plans to expand in Downtown Fresno.