Valley Edition: Jan. 24 - Obamacare; Is The Drought Over?; Bitwise; Immigration Fraud

By 13 minutes ago
This week on Valley Edition Reporter Jeffrey Hess reports on the debate over the future of the Affordable Care Act and how it has affected the region. We also hear about an alarming health trend happening across the state. FM89's Ezra David Romero explores the idea around whether the drought is over. Later we hear from FM89's Kerry Klein about a new wave of consumer fraud in the region and what's being done about it. Ending the program Jeffrey Hess visits with Bitwise CEO Jake Soberal about how the group plans to expand in Downtown Fresno. 

drought
Bitwise

Is The Drought Almost Over? That Depends On Where You Live, But Not In Tulare County

By 1 hour ago
Ezra David Romero / Valley Public Radio

California’s received record levels of snow and rain so far this year. And in Northern California there are signs that the drought may be coming to an end. There are full reservoirs, record snow levels and flooding. But as FM89’s Ezra David Romero reports even though there are these indicators, places in the Central Valley remain in extreme drought.

All this talk of the drought nearing an end has me wondering whether this is just wishful thinking. UC Davis Water Expert Jay Lund says that depends on where you live.

Bitwise Announces Big Expansion

By Jan 18, 2017
Jeffrey Hess/KVPR

A company with the goal of turning Fresno into the next Silicon Valley is announcing a big expansion. Bitwise, which bills itself as the entrepreneurial future of Fresno, is adding three new buildings to what they are calling a ‘technology campus’ downtown.

The additional three spaces, all within close proximity to each other in downtown Fresno, would take the space Bitwise provides from 50,000 to 300,000 square feet.

Could Fresno Be The Next Tech Hub? These Techies Think So

By Jul 29, 2014
Ezra David Romero / Valley Public Radio

This is the second story in a two part series by Ezra David Romero about what some are calling a tech boom in Central California. In this story we talk Fresno, in the first piece we explore Google, drones and Merced