Valley Edition: Jan. 17 - Chill Hours; Suicide Prevention; Fresno Unified; Outdoorsy

This week on Valley Edition we start the show with a report from Ezra David Romero about how warming temperatures are making it hard for trees to get enough sleep. We also hear from KVPR's Jeffrey Hess about suicide prevention in the region. Bakersfield Californian Reporter Lois Henry also chimes in on the topic. Later in the program we are joined by Fresno Bee Reporter Mackenzie Mays for a conversation about Fresno Unified. We end the program with our latest installment of our podcast Outdoorsy. This time we go go underground. 

Too Warm To Grow Tree Crops? Farmers Work To Temper Climate Change Effects

The valley’s fruit and nut trees need cold temperatures in the winter in order to go to sleep and wake up healthy in the spring. New research suggests that in as little as 30 years, it may be too warm in the valley to grow these trees due to climate change. Valley Public Radio’s Ezra David Romero reports that the agriculture industry is taking the issue very seriously.