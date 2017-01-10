Valley Edition: Jan. 10 - Weather; Organic Farming; High Speed Rail; Fresno State Books

Listen to the program here.

This week on Valley Edition Reporter Jeffrey Hess brings us a story about flooding that took place in the Bass Lake area from the most recent storm to come through the region. To tell us more about what to expect from future weather patterns we're joined by National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Rowe based in Hanford. Later in the program we hear about how organic farming is changing in California. We also chat about high speed rail with Hanford Sentinel Reporter Seth Nidever. And ending the program we're joined by Fresno Poet Steven Sanchez about how eight Fresno State creative writing alumni published books in 2016.