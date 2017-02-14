Valley Edition February 14: Oroville Dam; ACA Budget Impact; FUSD; Bakersfield Freeways

Listen to the complete broadcast from February 14, 2017

This week on Valley Edition we get an update on the situation at Oroville Dam, a progress report on plans for a new freeway in Bakersfield, and take a look at how county budgets could take a hit with a repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Here's this week's show:



Segment 1: Oroville Dam Update - Guest: Capital Public Radio reporter Steve Milne

Segment 2: FUSD Superintendent Search - Guest: FUSD School Board President Brooke Ashjian

Segment 3: Affordable Care Act Repeal Could Hit County Budgets - Report by FM89's Jeffrey Hess

Segment 4: Construction nears On Bakersfield Freeway - Guest: Bakersfield City Councilmember Andrae Gonzales, Ward 2

Segment 5: Japanese-Americans Mark 75th Anniversary of Internment Order - Guest: Fresno County Superior Court Judge Dale Ikeda