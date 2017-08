Listen to the program here.

On this week's program our team reports on fire crews using satellite data to help fight fires, about contaminated water in Madera County, as well as cell phone technology and concealed weapons in Fresno. We also hear from Lois Henry with the Bakersfield Californian about why so many people are dying on the Kern River this year. Later in the program we hear from GV Wire's David Taub about his recent trip to Washington D.C.