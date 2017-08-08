Valley Edition: Aug. 8 - Fresno Water Tower; Oil And Water; Car Of The Future Built In Hanford?

Listen to the program here.

This week on the program we hear all about what the future may hold for the Old Fresno Water Tower. We also hear from Mikhail Zinshteyn with Ed Source on his latest piece about changes to the CSU system. Later in the program we are joined by KQED Reporter Lauren Sommer about her recent piece on oil waste water in California. Sean O'Kane with the online publication The Verge also joins the program to chat about his recent story on a company looking at building the car of the future in Hanford, Calif. Also on the program we hear from Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims about why she would like to see parole implemented for nonviolent felons under Prop 57.