Trump Taps John Kelly As New White House Chief Of Staff

President Donald Trump ended a week defined by White House staff turmoil when he named retired Marine Gen. John Kelly as his new chief of staff on Friday evening.

Trump made the announcement via Twitter.

"He is a Great American and a Great Leader," Trump said. "John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration."

Trump also tweeted his thanks to Reince Priebus, who had been his chief of staff since Inauguration Day.

"I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country," Trump said. "We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!"

The move comes just a week after Sean Spicer, a Priebus ally, resigned as press secretary the same day Trump brought on Anthony Scaramucci as communications director.

On Wednesday, Scaramucci went on a expletive-laden rant to a reporter where he called Priebus a "paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac."

Before taking over as secretary of homeland security, Kelly served in the top slot of the U.S. Southern Command, the Pentagon's area of responsibility focused on the Caribbean and South America.

Trump has shown an affinity for generals in his administration. Retired Gen. James Mattis is Trump's defense secretary and Trump's first choice for national security adviser was former Army Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn.

