Spanish Authorities Continue Hunt For Suspects In Barcelona Attacks

Spanish authorities say they have dismantled a mostly Moroccan-born terror cell believed responsible for vehicle attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils that killed 14 people and hurt more than 100 others.

But a manhunt continues for the alleged driver of a van used in the main attack on pedestrians on Thursday. Two other suspects are believed still at large.

"The cell has been completely dismantled in Barcelona," Spain's Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido said at a news conference on Saturday.

Officials are continuing to hunt for 22-year-old Moroccan national Younes Abouyaaqoub, who police now say is the driver who plowed into the Las Ramblas thoroughfare in Barcelona, killing 13. He is thought to be one of a dozen members of a jihadi cell that first planned a bomb attack, but switched to a vehicle attack after improvised explosives they were building unexpectedly went off, destroying a rental house they were using as a base of operations at the town of Alcanar, south of Barcelona.

Officials in France, where the group is believed to have rented a van used in the attack, were also searching for the suspects, officials said.

According to The Associated Press, police on Saturday announced a series of controlled explosions at the house, which was destroyed in an accidental blast on Wednesday, ahead of the other attacks.

Police Chief Josep Lluis Trapero told reporters that the initial plan of the cell was to use the explosives in their attack and it was only the accidental explosion that caused them to resort to using a vehicle, NPR's Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson reports.

Authorities had original written off the Wednesday apartment blast, believing it to have been a household gas explosion. The explosion killed two members of the jihadist cell, police say.

NPR's Frank Langfitt, reporting from Spain, tells Weekend Edition Saturday that officials "think this was actually a botched bomb-making scheme."

Frank says that the plan appears to have been ambitious. "At least 20 unexplored canisters were still on the site," at the house, according to photographs of the scene, he says.

The AP writes:



"All the suspects ... hail from Ripoll, a quiet, upscale town of 10,000 about 100 kilometers north of Barcelona. "On Friday, police searched the apartment of Ripoll's imam, neighbors said. An apparent search warrant seen by The Associated Press authorized police to extract any terrorism-related 'weapons, ammunition, explosives, instruments, documents or papers' found in the apartment."

