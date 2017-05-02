Pace Press Puts Spotlight On Valley Authors

Listen to the interview here.

Fresno’s Linden Publishing has been around for decades, producing books in the non-fiction world under the Quill Driver Books label. Now the company is making a big splash with two new novels by local authors on a new imprint dedicated to fiction works. We talk with Jaguar Bennett and Heather Parrish of Pace Press, as well as retired judge James Ardaiz, author of the upcoming novel Fractured Justice, which will be released later this year. The company has already released its first book, Memortaility, by Stephen H. Provost.