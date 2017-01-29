One U.S. Service Member Killed, Several Others Injured During Raid In Yemen

Updated at 12:46 p.m. ET

A raid in Yemen ended in the death of an American service member and left three others wounded on Saturday. U.S. Central Command announced Sunday that the casualties were sustained in an operation against al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our elite servicemembers," Commander of U.S. Central Command Gen. Joseph Votel said in a statement. "The sacrifices are very profound in our fight against terrorists who threaten innocent peoples across the globe."

The Pentagon says the three service members were wounded in a raid, and another member of the military was injured when an aircraft had to make a "hard landing at a nearby location." That aircraft was intentionally destroyed afterward.

NPR's Alice Fordham has more for our Newscast unit:



"A local official in Bayda province, central Yemen, tells NPR the operation started early in the morning and that helicopters, planes and drones flew overhead while American forces led a raid in a village where al Qaeda members were living among civilians."



The local official, who spoke to NPR on condition of anonymity, says 40 people were killed, including 3 children and six women. "One of those killed, he says, was the eight year old daughter of American-Yemeni extremist Anwar al Awlaki, who was killed in a drone strike in 2011," Alice says.

There has been no immediate response to NPR's request for comment from the U.S. military.

Fourteen members of AQAP were killed in the raid, according to Central Command, and U.S. military captured information "that will likely provide insight into the planning of future terror plots."

Of those AQAP members killed in the operation, Yemeni officials report that three were senior members of the local al-Qaida affiliate, according to The Associated Press.

