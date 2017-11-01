New Report Ranks Hospital Safety, Valley Gets Mixed Grades

A new ranking of patient safety at valley hospitals has been released, with mixed grades. The analysis from the nonprofit group Leapfrog, tracks errors, injuries, accidents, and infections at hospitals nationwide.

In Fresno County, Kaiser received an “A” grade, with Clovis Community and Saint Agnes earning "B’s." Community Regional Medical Center got a “C”. To the north, Madera Community Hospital received an "A" grade and Mercy Medical Center in Merced got a "B."

In Bakersfield Adventist Health got an "A," with Memorial, Mercy Southwest and Kern Medical earning "C" grades. Mercy Hospital in Downtown Bakersfield received a "D" grade. In Tulare County, Kaweah Delta received a “B” grade while Sierra View in Porterville got a “C”. Tulare Regional Medical Center also earned a “D”.