NAACP Holds First Trump-Era Convention With No National Leader

Members of the oldest civil rights organization in the U.S., the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, are heading into their annual meeting with no national leader and no speaker from the White House. The meeting starts Saturday in Baltimore.

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed that for the second year President Trump declined the NAACP's invitation to speak at the national convention, which has hosted both Presidents Obama and George W. Bush while they were in office. Trump skipped the event last year as a presidential candidate.

Sanders said that the Trump administration would like to have dialogue with the group. In a written statement, the chair of the NAACP's national board of directors, Leon Russell, said they're ready.

But he also added that Trump's decision "underscores the harsh fact ... we've lost the will of the current administration to listen to issues facing the Black community."

Despite not appearing on the convention's schedule as a speaker, Trump is expected to be a main topic of discussion, especially during sessions how activists can strategize under his administration.

Besides voting rights, policing and criminal justice reform, another major focus for members will be who will take over as the NAACP's next president and CEO. The group's most recent leader, Cornell Brooks, stepped down a few weeks ago after its national board of directors decided to not renew his contract.

It's not clear when the NAACP will announce its next leader. For now, Russell is helping to run the organization, which is set to launch a national listening tour. The tour starts in Detroit in August followed by San Antonio in September and then will go to five additional cities. Russell says he wants to hear from NAACP members and other activists around the country.

"What we're doing is giving them an opportunity to have input," he says. "We want the entire organization to buy into supporting our leadership going forward."

