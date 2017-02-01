Live Performance: Fresno Master Chorale Soloists

As a special treat in Valley Public Radio's January 2017 membership campaign, the station featured a live performance from four soloists with the Fresno Master Chorale, led by Anna Hamre. Watch and listen to tis performances of:
- "Benedictus qui venit" from the Oratorio de Noël by Camille Saint-Saëns (Sarah Sherwood and Lim Forgey)
- "Tecum principium" from the Oratorio de Noël by Camille Saint-Saëns (Sarah Sherwood Ryan Anton, and Lim Forgey)
- "When I am laid in earth" by Purcell (Katharine McGregor)