Live Performance: Fresno Master Chorale Soloists

By Valley Public Radio 1 hour ago
    John English / Valley Public Radio

As a special treat in Valley Public Radio's January 2017 membership campaign, the station featured a live performance from four soloists with the Fresno Master Chorale, led by Anna Hamre. Watch and listen to tis performances of:

  • "Benedictus qui venit" from the Oratorio de Noël by Camille Saint-Saëns (Sarah Sherwood and Lim Forgey)
  • "Tecum principium" from the Oratorio de Noël by Camille Saint-Saëns (Sarah Sherwood Ryan Anton, and Lim Forgey)
  • "When I am laid in earth" by Purcell (Katharine McGregor)

