Lee Brand Takes Fresno Mayor's Oath

The City of Fresno has a new mayor. Lee Brand took the oath of office this morning at city hall.

At precisely 9:00 a.m. in front of the city council chambers, Lee Brand raised his right hand and swore the oath of office.

“That you will take this obligation freely. Without any reservation or purpose of evasion. And that you will and faithfully discharge the duties upon which you are about to enter?” asked City Clerk Yvonne Spence.

“I do” Brand replied.

While it’s officially a non-partisan office, Brand is continuing a string of Republican mayors in Fresno, taking over from Ashley Swearengin, who served two-terms. Before winning the November election, Brand served eight years on the city council.

“For me, this is the opportunity of a life time. And for me, many, many years ago never would have expected to be in this position,” Brand says.

In brief remarks, Brand laid out a few goals he would like to achieve early in his term, mostly a continuation of issues facing the city before the election.

“Bringing to the council a sensible, workable, and effective rental housing inspection program. Creating and implementing a public safety advisory board,” Brand says.

Brand also talking about continuing to grow the Fresno economy, revitalizing older downtown neighborhoods, and focusing on maintaining a secure source of water.

Brand also says he will have to deal the reoccurring issue of lawsuits over police use of force, such as the fatal shooting of Dylan Noble who was unarmed, that are becoming a mounting drain on city funds. He says he thinks the public safety advisory board could help address the issue.

