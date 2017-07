In order to protect the safety of tower crews working on the KPRX broadcast tower in Bakersfield, our Kern County signal, FM 89.1, will be off-air this Saturday July 14th between the hours of 6am and 2pm. The outage will not affect listeners on our FM 89.3 signal in Tulare, Kings, Fresno, Madera and Merced Counties. All listeners can also listen online on your PC or mobile device at KVPR.org